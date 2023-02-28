‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton’s Newborn Daughter Undergoes Surgery For Congenital Condition

In case you missed the news, Real Housewives of Atlanta friend to the show Shamea Morton recently welcomed her second child, daughter Shiloh Mwangi, on Valentine’s Day via surrogate. Unfortunately, shortly after her delivery, Shiloh had trouble breathing. A few hours later, the infant was intubated and placed on a ventilator, ultimately undergoing surgery for breathing issues and being placed in the NICU. She was diagnosed with choanal atresia, which is a congenital condition involving a narrowing of the rear of one’s nasal cavity, making breathing difficult.

While all of that has been a lot for the TV and radio personality and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, Morton has since shared the positive progress her baby girl is making on Instagram.

“Hey Bestfriends! I have a praise report!🙏🏾 Shiloh’s 1st surgery went well @childrensatl 🥰,” Morton captioned an Instagram Reel of her and her husband in the hospital.

Morton also thanked the Black woman doctor who helped Shiloh through this process. “I just thank God for her,” she continued. “She drilled through the tissue and bone that was completely blocking her nasal passages! Shiloh now has stents in her nose, but she’s been extubated (no more tubes in her throat). She now has a nasal cannula and is in her mommy’s arms!”

She continued, “Giving God the praise for this victory! 🙌🏾 We will know how successful it was once the stents are removed.”

Morton and Mwangi tied the knot in July 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shya, in November 2018. In November 2022, she announced that she would be expecting their second child via surrogacy via Instagram.

“We’re having a baby via surrogacy!” Shamea captioned the post. “It’s been such a long journey! 7 rounds of IVF, failed transfers…etc. I wanted to carry, but God had other plans. He always knows best! I’m so grateful. I’m having a baby!”

Although baby Shlioh’s surgery went well, baby girl still has a ways to go on her healing journey, as she still has stents in her nose and needs assistance breathing. We’re hoping for a speedy recovery for the newest member of the Mwangi family.