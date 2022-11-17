Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”

“We’re having a baby via surrogacy!” Shamea captioned the post. “It’s been such a long journey! 7 rounds of IVF, failed transfers…etc. I wanted to carry, but God had other plans. He always knows best! I’m so grateful. I’m having a baby!”

Morton has been transparent about her surrogacy journey via V-103, an Atlanta morning radio show where she’s the co-host. In a recent Instagram video, Morton detailed her previous IVF experience. “It’s been such a journey – I’ve been trying to get pregnant for three years. I’ve had seven rounds of IVF and three failed transfers. Motherhood is a beautiful thing. Being a mother to another baby is such a blessing,” she revealed.

In November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shya Nyambura Mwangi. Morton was elated about the birth of her first child. On Instagram wrote, “I’m officially a MOM! I have a whole new respect for women and our bodies. Childbirth is nothing short of a miracle. I feel so blessed to have had this experience.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

