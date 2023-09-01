Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Monyetta Shaw-Carter did an interview with Haus of Aaron earlier this week and revealed her very public engagement to singer Ne-Yo ended because of something very private: He didn’t want to stop having threesomes.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” the mom and entrepreneur explained. “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it … and then it just wasn’t enough [for him].”

She said it was something she was fine with doing a few times a year but the demand gradually increased and that became a problem.

“I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’ It became a problem when he wanted that a lot,” she said.

She added, “I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s relationship with the crooner began in 2009 after meeting at a Jamie Foxx concert and they were engaged by 2010. During the course of their relationship they had two children together—Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11. By 2013, they called it quits.

During the interview, when asked whether she and her husband, Heath Carter, engage in threesomes, the TV personality replied, “What do you mean? He sees me, and it feels amazing.”

She married Carter in a star-studded wedding in 2021. They began dating around 2018 and got engaged in 2020. Carter brought two children to their blended family—Gigi and Brianna.

While people love their union, she received mixed reactions to her threesome revelation about her ex, with some wondering why she would discuss it a decade later when married to a new man.

The TV personality decided to address the latter in a video she posted to her Instagram page.

“I was just merely answering a question, which is what you do when you go talk to people,” she began in her video explanation.

“It’s no beef, no nothing, I actually talked about my husband as well, but of course that wasn’t in the clickbait,” she added. “I know it’s entertaining but it’s old news. But it’s the truth and it’s part of my story.”