The Bride Wore Blush: Monyetta Shaw Weds Heath Carter In Star-Studded ATL Wedding

Monyetta Shaw is now Monyetta Carter, and it has a very nice ring to it.

The entrepreneur and former TV personality wed partner Heath Carter in a star-studded wedding in Atlanta over the weekend. She looked fantastic, saying “I do” in a blush-to-pink gown while her new husband looked dashing in a white and black tuxedo combination.

Everything looked stunning, from the venue (The Biltmore, which has been featured in our Bridal Bliss column) and decor to the bride (she changed into a sparkling gown later in the evening) and her wedding party. The sweetest moment, from the outside looking in of course, might have been when her son, Mason, sang “So Amazing” by Luther Vandross for the bride and groom.

The place was packed with her famous friends, from Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, to Tiny and T.I., Angela Simmons, Eudoxie, Nicole Murphy, a performance by R.L. of Next fame (his wife was a bridesmaid), Malaysia Pargo and more. Toya Johnson was one of her bridesmaids.

The beauty now goes by Mrs. Carter (watch out Beyoncé!) and seems over the moon in joy, which she deserves.

This is the first marriage for her, though she was previously engaged to singer Ne-Yo, with whom she shares kids Madilyn and Mason. Heath has kids of his own, including a daughter who was a flower girl. His connection with his children was part of what made the former Ms. Shaw fall in love with him.

“I put my kids first, and that’s just like ‘I’m sorry, this is what it is, you have to accept it.’ To see him [also] do that, and live that, and just still handle his business, and be there for me, I was like, ‘Oh, wow,’” she told Us Weekly‘s Hot Hollywood podcast last summer. The two became engaged in 2020 and have been an item since at least 2018.

“It was pretty soon on, I didn’t know for sure, but I was like, ‘This is someone I could see myself with.’ And then when the kids met him, and everyone met him, and they adore him, I’m like, ‘OK, well, yeah.’”

We’re so happy to see her happy, and the celebration looked amazing! Congratulations to the newest Mr. and Mrs. Carter!