Janelle Monáe Is Living Her Best Luxurious Life In Europe

Janelle Monae/Instagram

Singer Janelle Monáe is one of many celebrities who have been living it up on vacation in Europe. The Yoga singer has been sharing images via social media since July of her lounging on the beach and pursuing on a yacht.

“My target hired a private investigator to take these of me. I found them in a slightly bent, faint coffee-stained manila envelope on his nightstand. Naturally, I decided to turn them into summer postcards. From me to you with love, Jane 💋,” she captured the image.

Monáe wore a red two-piece bikini, showing off her toned and curvy figure. She also rocked a complementary scarf and bright red lipstick over her head, embodying a classic look.

In a previous post, the singer posted a video of her posing on the yacht wearing the same ensemble.

“I decided to take one last ride on my target’s boat… I thought it’d be a kind gesture to invite his mistress to join for helping me take him down 🥂💋🎯🔪” she wrote on the caption.

Some fans speculated that based on the captions Janelle has been posting, she may be soft-launching a new project or potentially featuring in the next James Bond movie.

“JANE BOND!! Speaking it into existence,” one fan commented on the image.

Prior to serving looks in Italy, Monae also posed a video in Greece where she posed on a yacht in a gold two-piece bikini. The Make Me Feel artist included a witty voice over narrating her trip to the Aegean sea.

“Currently hatching my eggs in the middle of the Aegean Sea🇬🇷,” she captioned the video. Fans in the comments praised the singer for her voice over and continued to support the idea that she would make an ideal Bond girl.

We love to see Black women traveling the world, enjoying the finest luxuries and doing so in style.