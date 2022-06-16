We’re celebrating and highlighting the stars who reside all across the LGBQIA+ spectrum this Pride Month. While gay, lesbian, and trans celebrities are often spotlighted by various entities during this time, those who fall outside of strict gender boxes are often overlooked, disregarded, or simply unrecognized.

In recent years, great strides have been made in the recognition and respect of nonbinary individuals. Nonbinary identity, also often referred to as genderqueer or gender-nonconforming, means that the individual does not view themselves as exclusively male or female. Some people feel that they embody neither, while others feel that they embody both.

According to NBC, a recent survey found that about 5% of America’s young adult population (ages 18 – 30), now identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth – either transgender or nonbinary. 1.6% of the overall population (including those outside of the 18-30 age group) falls under this umbrella.

With the recognition of the term nonbinary and the concept of gender nonconformity rising in the public consciousness in recent years, some of our favorite stars of the big and small screen and the music industry have come forward to reveal that they too fall on this only recently accepted end of the spectrum.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Jidenna, Janelle Monae, and Kehlani attend as Harper’s BAZAAR celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” at The Plaza Hotel presented by Cartier – Inside on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR )

Whether they have openly and definitively identified as nonbinary, or they buck the idea of gender identity altogether, these artists are redefining societal norms simply by unapologetically being themselves.

Take a look at the stars living life outside of gender confines below.