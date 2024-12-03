Janelle Monáe Brings In Her 39th Birthday Being Bikini Fine

Janelle Monáe/Instagram

Singer Janelle Monáe is celebrating her birthday and has gifted social media users a sexy video of her frolicking on a beach. The footage didn’t disappoint as the Yoga singer looks snatched as ever.

The singer posted a reel on her Instagram page of herself in a zebra print two-piece bikini glowing on a beach. Monáe, who just clocked 39, doesn’t look a day older than 25.

“Ah it iz my birthdáe. 🎂” the singer wrote in the video caption.

In the reel, Monáe also shared a clip of her soaking in the bathtub with shampoo in her hair in what appears to be the middle of some tropics. Additionally, she was posing while an unknown person (we guess that it was a photographer) snapped some photos of her.

We love the sexy-free era for Monáe, who was once notorious for always wearing suits and being covered up (which is sexy, too!). Just a few months ago, the singer stole the show in August when she shared bikini pics on a yacht during her trip to Europe.

Last year, the singer opened up about her evolution in embracing her body and feeling free enough to present it as she wants to during this era of her life.

“It took me years to get comfortable with my boobs. It’s probably why I’m like, ‘Wooo freedom,'” she said during a StyleLikeU’s What’s Underneath series. The 39-year-old also explained that he always wore suits because of advice she was given at an early age.

“I can only imagine the horror stories that happened to my ancestors, but I was always taught, ‘Do not do anything that will make men attracted to you,'” she said. “It took me a long time to realize that it’s not my responsibility to adjust my freedom in order to make you comfortable, in order to make you not try to rape or molest me.”

Over the past year, Monáe has made bold statements through her clothing and most recent album Age of Pleasure; some may even call it a rebrand of sorts.

“I’m trying to honor my body, honor my fullness. I’m not asking for your attention,” she said during last year’s interview. “I should not be made to feel bad or be shamed because you cannot control your own urges.”

On that note, the I Like That singer looks incredible at 39, and we’re happy she’s found a rhythm that feels true to her!