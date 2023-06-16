Home · Fashion

Style Spotlight: Janelle Monae's Style Evolution Reached Her "Age Of Pleasure"

With her recent album release, the trailblazing multi-hyphenate centers liberation. Let's examine some of her trailblazing fashion choices throughout the years.
Janelle Monáe, the multi-talented artist and performer, has always been known for their distinct style and fearless creativity. Throughout their career, they have continuously evolved, pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a musical icon. Their latest album, Age of Pleasure, further solidifies their status as an innovative force in the industry.

Monáe’s style evolution has been nothing short of remarkable. They initially burst onto the scene with their signature tuxedos and pompadour hairstyle, which became synonymous with their android alter ego, Cindi Mayweather. This futuristic persona allowed them to explore themes of identity, race, and sexuality while maintaining an air of mystery and intrigue. Monáe expanded their style palette as their career progressed, embracing bold colors, patterns, and avant-garde fashion choices that only further emphasized their unique vision.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Janelle Monae is seen attending a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on December 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains nudity.) Janelle Monae arriving at a private dinner hosted by MONOT celebrating Frieze London on October 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

With Age of Pleasure, Monáe takes their artistic expression to new heights. The album is a genre-bending journey that effortlessly fuses elements of funk, soul, pop, and electronic music. Monáe’s distinct voice, both vocally and lyrically, remains a constant throughout the album, but a newfound sense of freedom and liberation shines through in every track. It’s evident that they have shed any remaining inhibitions, fully embracing their artistry and embracing pleasure in all its forms.  

Let’s take a look at Janelle’s dynamic style over the years.

