Keke Wyatt Says She Doesn't Have A Husband Anymore: 'Go Get Him'

Prince Williams/WireImage

We told you about the speculation that Keke Wyatt had a new man recently, and she addressed the rumors in a live chat with fans.

During the conversation, the singer said she was simply having fun after fans asked about the guy she’s been spending time with, Anthony Whitehead.

“Girl, can’t just have a friend? Stop with all that. Okay, ‘cause, like, I’m out here just chilling. Can’t just chill, have fun — I’m just having fun, chilling. That part,” she said about the gossip.

Wyatt also answered the million-dollar question people were asking: Where is her husband Zackariah Darring?

“Where’s my husband? Well, I don’t have a husband. Boom. How about that?” she said.

“Go get him,” she added before hinting at a possible reason for her comments: “Let him choke your a**.”

Wyatt, 42, has been spotted with Whitehead on two separate occasions recently. In one video, they are seen at the bowling alley looking cozy while the automotive specialist shows her how to roll the ball. In another, the two are riding in the car singing her song “My First Love.”

Wyatt and Darring married in 2018, and they share two children together in two-year-old Ke’Zyah Jean, who was born with the genetic disorder trisomy 13, and Ke’Riah David, 4. The two were always low-key about their relationship, so we didn’t publicly see much tension between the couple, not even on their 2023 WE TV series Keke Wyatt’s World. However, Wyatt has been vocal about Ke’Zyah’s health condition and often implied she was caring for the child alone.

The singer also has eight other children with her two previous husbands Rahmat Morton and Michael Jamar Ford. She claims Ford’s daughter, and Darring’s daughter from their previous relationships as her own.

Ford was Wyatt’s last husband, and he asked Wyatt for a divorce while she was eight months pregnant and dealing with her son Rahjah’s cancer battle. He’s in remission now.

After meeting and marrying Darring back in 2018, the singer told TMZ that he is much better than her “toxic” ex, Michael Ford. But according to her latest comments, it seems Darring may also have some toxicity and may not have been better for her after all.