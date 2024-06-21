Does Keke Wyatt Have A New Man?

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Keke Wyatt is known for her impeccable vocals and impressive fertility, but the Grammy-nominated singer is also known to keep a man. The mother of 11 has been spending time with a guy named Anthony recently, and fans are wondering whether this could be her new person — and also wondering what’s happened to her husband, Zackariah Darring.

The not-so-mystery man that the singer has been spending time with is allegedly a personal trainer and car salesman from the Atlanta area. Wyatt has been commenting hearts under his photos on Instagram and also posted him on her social media recently with lipstick prints/kiss emojis.

The 42-year-old posted a video with Whitehead in which he sang her song “My First Love” while the two were riding in the car and captioned it, “Sing,” alongside three kiss emojis. A few days prior, Wyatt was also seen bowling with him.

While the “Nothing in This World” singer hasn’t confirmed that this is her new man, we haven’t seen much regarding her marriage to Darring. The couple wed in 2018 following her divorce from her second husband, Michael Jamar Ford. They also have two children together, Ke’Riah, 4, and Ke’Zyah, 2, who is living with a genetic disorder known as Trisomy 13. The artist has been open about how challenging it can be to care for her son, who is nonverbal, but she continues to be prayerful and hopeful about his future.

“We don’t choose for our children to be special needs or handicapped,” she said in the past on Instagram Live. “I’m not going to kill my baby just because he’s different, but it’s hard work and it’s my reality.”

“This is my reality and I’m ok,” she added. “I love him and I’m here for it. I hate that I don’t have help but this is what I feel like you guys should see. This is what I really do.”

Wyatt’s other children are from her two ex-husbands, Rahmat Morton and Ford.