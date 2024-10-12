Rooted In Wellness: D.C.’s New Black-Owned Oasis Blends Plants, Coffee, And Self-Care

In the heart of Anacostia, something special is taking root. And no, it’s not another brunch spot, or nightclub.

Grounded, founded by Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell, is redefining urban wellness with a groundbreaking concept that combines a plant shop, café, and wellness studio all in one space.

Nestled at 1913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Grounded is more than just a store – it’s a sanctuary where the healing power of nature converges with the art of self-care. This innovative third space invites visitors to breathe, connect, and recharge in an environment that seamlessly blends biophilic design with community-focused wellness.

Deeply rooted in reconnecting people with nature to promote mental clarity, emotional well-being, and creativity, Grounded’s mission began during the pandemic as an e-commerce platform. Through what we’re sure to be a lot of blood, sweat and tears, has now evolved into a physical space that embodies their therapeutic philosophy.

Says Doswell, “Our vision has always been about creating a space where people can slow down, reconnect to nature to elevate their wellness, and feel grounded. Opening this location in Anacostia is a dream come true as we extend this mission in a community that inspires us.”

Step inside Grounded, and you’re immediately enveloped by an atmosphere of tranquility. The space, designed in collaboration with Drummond Projects, incorporates natural elements like integrated planter boxes, concrete and rock accents, rich wood materials, and soothing green hues throughout. It’s a masterclass in biophilic design, creating harmony between people and their environment.

At the heart of Grounded is its plant shop, offering a curated selection of houseplants that bring life and vitality to any space. But this is no ordinary plant store. Grounded’s team of Plant Specialists are on hand to guide customers in integrating greenery into their homes and offices in ways that enhance well-being. They even offer Planterior Design Services, bringing their expertise directly to clients’ spaces.

For Mignon Hemsley, COO and Creative Director, the opening is especially meaningful. “I went to high school in Anacostia, and to now be launching Grounded here feels like a full circle moment for me. This neighborhood has shaped me in so many ways, and I’m excited to give back by creating a space where people can experience the healing power of nature and community.

Adjacent to the plant shop, the Grounded Café serves as both a hub for the community and a showcase for plant-based nutrition. The fully vegan menu features artisanal coffees sourced from Manos de Mujer, a woman-owned farm in Guatemala and roasted by Others Coffee. Visitors can also enjoy high-grade matcha from Kettl, the first U.S.-based Japanese tea brand, along with a variety of herbal teas. The café offers an array of plant-based pastries and signature toasts, including avocado, banana, strawberry, and a vegan take on salmon lox.

But Grounded’s commitment to holistic wellness doesn’t stop at plants and nutrition. The on-site Wellness Studio offers a diverse range of practices designed to nourish mind, body, and spirit. From yoga and meditation to breathwork, sound bowl therapy, reiki, and pilates, the studio’s classes focus on fostering gratitude, abundance, and mindfulness.

This holistic approach to wellness is no accident. Hemsley and Doswell founded Grounded on Earth Day 2020, starting as an e-commerce platform with a mission to reconnect people with nature. Over the past four years, they’ve shipped more than 30,000 plants across the U.S. and partnered with over 100 organizations, including tech giants like Google and Meta, to bring the benefits of greenery into corporate spaces.

Now, with their first physical location, Grounded is poised to take their mission to new heights. The space serves not just as a retail environment, but as a community hub where people can work, relax, and connect. With ample seating and WiFi available, it’s an ideal spot for remote work or study sessions, surrounded by the calming presence of plants.

For Anacostia and the wider D.C. area, Grounded represents something truly special: a Black-owned business that’s not just serving the community, but actively working to elevate it. By creating a space that prioritizes wellness, connection, and the healing power of nature, Hemsley and Doswell are planting seeds of change that promise to grow into something beautiful.