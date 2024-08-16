How to Keep Life Simple Every Day

It’s the summer of hydration y’all! So grab a smartwater, take a sip, and don’t over think it. All you need are these tips from two top influencers to help give you the clarity, style, and boost you need to look and feel your best all season long.

Simple statement, big impact.

A millennial mom and wife, Shay Nicole (@shaynicole.xo) loves to lean into the self-care and fashion space to help you elevate your life in simple, yet impactful ways—and she’s got a style staple you need to know about.

“Whether it’s a picnic with your girls during the daytime or a date night that you want to look cute for, you can never go wrong with a fit-n-flared dress,” says Shay. “It’s flattering on any body type, and I love that you can dress it up with heels or down with sneakers and sandals. Add a statement necklace or pair of earrings, and an anklet for extra points!”

"You know that day dates can easily turn into a night out," says Shay.

Daily to-dos, not big to-dos.

Melanie R. White (@melrwhite) juggles many hats and is always on-the-go. (Sound familiar?) She knows how to do it all and still live smart—and the secret to her success is old school, writing lists.

“I am very old school and I write a to-do list every night for the next day, crossing items off gives me motivation. I also look at the monthly calendar and add self-care things, just for me,” says Mel. For moms that do it all, she says, “Set up house procedures, like pack the kids backpacks and lunch at night to grab and go in the morning, lay out yours and the kids’ clothes for the next day, plan out dinner for the week, and if your kids are old enough, implement a chore chart and give them daily tasks.”

Mel adds, "You can't draw water from an empty well. Make sure you're practicing self care, taking care of yourself

