During the Essence Studios' Wellness House Virtual Summit, renowned psychologist Dr. Sherry recommends activities you can do around the house to stay calm.

The Coronavirus outbreak has no doubt sent shockwaves throughout the world. As people globally are staying distant from one another in order to curb the spread of this scary new virus, more news begins to pour in about the devastating toll it’s taking on our population. It’s no wonder than more people are reporting feelings of anxiousness and depression.

According to Dr. Sherry Blake, who joined ESSENCE for our first-ever Wellness House Virtual Summit, there are constructive ways we can be managing our anxiety. One of the easiest mood boosters, she says, is to go outdoors for fresh air. “No one says you can’t go outside,” says Dr. Sherry. “You just can’t go outside in groups.”

When it comes to keeping your kids occupied, Dr. Sherry suggests activities like board games and cooking are great methods. She also says teaching children how to meditate is critical in times like this. “I also tell people don’t forget to pray. It’s all about getting emotionally grounded.”

Ultimately, Dr. Sherry wants us to remember that we cannot hold space for stress and relaxation at the same time. One of the ways we can curb anxiety as it appears is to take breaks when needed and remember to breathe.

See Dr. Sherry’s full list of tips in the video above.