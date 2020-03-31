"If I Get Coronavirus & Recover, Will I Still Be Contagious?" Dr. Patrice Harris Answers Common COVID-19 Questions

Dr. Harris, who is president of the American Medical Association, kicked off our first-ever virtual edition of ESSENCE Wellness House with an informative chat about the COVID-19 pandemic.

After opening the day with a relaxing meditation moment led by global yoga & meditation instructor Faith Hunter, the first-ever virtual edition of ESSENCE Wellness House kicked off with an incredibly informative chat with American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris.

Click here to tune in to the ESSENCE Wellness House virtual edition, streaming March 31 & April 1 from 9:00AM-4:30PM EST.

Joined by ESSENCE Relationships & Wellness Director, Charli Penn, Dr. Harris answered some of the key questions about the latest COVID-19 developments, as well a few common questions we’ve all had during this time of uncertainty?

Should I just self-quarantine at home if I only have mild symptoms? Or should I still try to go get tested?

What can I do to minimize exposure to my family if I have symptoms?

If I test positive for COVID-19 and recover after being sick, when will it be safe to be around my family without putting them at risk?

Check out the video clip above for answers to these questions and more.