During these frightening times, it’s not uncommon for coronavirus paranoia to get the best of us. With most of the world staying indoors in order to practice social distancing, many are now working from home while homeschooling their own children and keeping up with the daily chores around the house. It can all be overwhelming and has the potential to take a toll on your mental health (if you let it!)

Psychologist and creator of the Mixed Mental Arts model,Â Dr. Matt Grzesiak,Â shared some insight with ESSENCE on ways to keep up yourÂ psychological hygiene.

Here are five simple ways to reduce stress and anxiety as coronavirus panic continues.