9 Sweet Photos Of Eve And Her Son Wilde Wolf

Eve has always worn many hats. She may have started out as a rapper, but in the years since, she’s also transformed into an actress, a wife, a talk show host, and perhaps her greatest role, a mother.

The beauty welcomed her first child, Wilde Wolfe Cooper, with husband Maximillion, in February of 2022 and has been happily knee deep in motherhood ever since. When she’s not taking part in Gumball 3000 rallies with her hubby (which he’s the founder of), she’s helping her son explore the world. Watching her do so has been incredibly heartwarming considering her road to motherhood was not a straight, traditional path. Since marrying Cooper, she’s been stepmother to his four children from a previous marriage. But when it came to having a child of her own, things didn’t happen in the way she had planned.

While still on The Talk, she opened up about experiencing infertility and the efforts she made to conceive.

“It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself,” she shared in 2019. “Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you. So, thank you to the audience here.”

She would leave the show at the end of 2020 to focus on her efforts to grow their family. She broke the news in October of 2021 that she and Cooper were expecting. “We finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ she wrote. “You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!!

Ever since, she’s been focused on the world of Wilde. She told fans shortly after he was born that she’d “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.”

She’s given followers a peek into her family on Instagram and every photo of a growing Wilde, from the very beginning to the present, has given us the warm fuzzies because we love seeing her so happy and his adorable face. If you’ve missed out on those moments, check out some sweet images of mother and son that we can’t get enough of below.

A Mother’s Day to Remember

Eve celebrated her first Mother’s Day in the UK snuggled up with her baby boy.

On Mommy Duty

Even in the midst of the frenzy of a football match in Miami, she was captured totally tuned in with her baby boy, who was only three months at the time the photo was taken.

Wilde Thing

Mother and son wore matching white shades and animal prints to enjoy fun in the sun.

Family Ties

Eve and Wilde spent time with her side of the family for the holidays in this sweet picture. (He’s his great-grandmother’s twin!)

The star shares a playful moment with her little one.

It’s Wilde’s World

The rapper’s family enjoyed the sights and sounds in Morocco while exploring the North African country in the spring of 2023.

Mother and Son

We don’t know what the context is behind this photo, but we do know Wilde has the cutest little face!

Going Green

Eve and Wilde threw on their green jackets to explore the stunning greenery found in the English countryside.

Besties

The star and her little one played in pink sprinkles and enjoyed all the color and fun found in the Museum of Ice Cream. There are currently four locations: New York City, Chicago, Austin and Singapore.