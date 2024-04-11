Eva Marcille Says Divorce And Subsequent Depression Behind Much-Talked-About Weight Loss

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Model and TV personality Eva Marcille, 39, sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss her weight loss, a topic sparking a lot of internet chatter.

Hall began by asking the model whether she’s been seeing negative remarks about her body on social media. She then displayed an image of Marcille in a multi-colored dress and asked what she thought of herself when she posted the image.

“I thought I looked cute,” the former RHOA star laughed.

She went on to open up and provide context to her weight loss, which fans have been concerned about. During the interview, Marcille called the comments people made about her “so mean.”

“I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu, you will be skinny afterward. A 200-pound person, you’re gonna drop at least 30 pounds. So for me, I lost weight just naturally going through life and I found myself depressed.”

The beauty recently divorced ex-husband Michael Sterling. Many fans were shocked when news broke that the former couple would be going their separate ways in March 2023 since all seemed to be well in their world. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans saw a glimpse into their lives during their relatively short stint on the show, as Marcille was a main cast member for seasons 11 and 12. They managed to keep the reason for their divorce quiet, and the filing cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Marcille explained to Hall that since the end of her marriage, she’s had to rediscover who she is.

“I’m not the wife anymore, I’m not someone’s someone, I’m someone’s mom, but if I took the mom away, if I took [All the Queen’s Men character] Madam away, if I took [America’s Next] Top Model away, who is Eva? Who am I? And making sure I prioritized knowing that character, and building that character.”

Eva and the former attorney began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017. They became husband and wife in 2018 and had two beautiful children together, Michael Jr, 5 but soon to be 6, and Maverick, 4, during their marriage. Sterling also adopted Marcille’s daughter Marley, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

During the interview, Marcille shared that she thought her marriage to the Atlanta attorney would go the long haul, like the unions of many in her family.

“My parents have been married 42 years. My grandparents died two months apart, like, marriage forever, all my aunts and uncles, all my brothers are married,” she shared. “I’m like the black sheep. It was different.”