Eva Marcille Reportedly Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

Recently The Shade Room obtained court documents confirming that reality TV star and Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Eva Marcille, 38, has filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Sterling, 41. The couple has been married for five years and shares two children.

According to the court documents filed on March 23, 2023, in the Superior Court of Fulton County, she cited the marriage as being “irretrievably broken.” Marcille didn’t specify any reason for the divorce in the paperwork but is asking for primary physical custody, child support, and an even spilt of their assets, given she has three minor children; Michael Sterling Jr, Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling. She also declared there was no possibility of reconciliation. The divorce news shocked fans, as the couple seemed to be doing fine.

The Sterlings got engaged in December 2017 and exchanged wedding vows on October 7, 2018.

The couple welcomed two sons, Michael Todd Sterling Jr., and Maverick, in April 2018 and September 2019.

Neither Eva Marcille nor Michael Sterling has publicly acknowledged the divorce filing. We wish them the best as they continue to navigate the changes in their relationship.