Eva Marcille On The Single Life Post-Divorce: ‘My Focus Is On Me’

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Divorce is difficult but it’s not uncommon, especially in these celebrity streets. Eva Marcille is one of the latest stars to get divorced and she discussed how she’s fairing in this new chapter during an interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show.

The former Top Model winner was previously married to attorney Michael T. Sterling. Their romance began in 2016 and by 2017 they were engaged. After tying the knot in 2018, the couple had two children—Michael Sterling Jr., 5, and Maverick Sterling, 3. The attorney also adopted Marcille’s daughter, Marley, which was a warm moment. Despite all of that, things didn’t work out and she filed for divorce in March.

During the interview, Big Tigger asked about Marcille’s dating life but she didn’t give too much insight.

“It is new. I’m almost a decade off the market, so it’s different, but my focus are my kids,” the actress responded. “This writer’s strike is real”

She added, “My focus is on me and doing me.”

He also asked whether the RHOA alumnus, who appeared as a “friend” in Season 10 before becoming a cast member in Season 11 and 12, would return to the show, to which she replied no.

“Listen, I am not married, and I am not pregnant. They don’t want this Eva,” she responded.

Reports about the divorce broke in March and took social media by surprise. According to the court documents, she filed on March 23, 2023 in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, citing the marriage as being “irretrievably broken.”

Sterling wasn’t going out without a fight. Shortly after the news of their divorce hit blogs, he released a statement to The Jasmine Brand that said, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being.” He continued, “I love her and plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side….I am going to win her back.”

Unfortunately things didn’t end as he hoped as their divorce was finalized in July.

RHOA fans grew to love the former couple as it seemed like the All the Queen’s Men actress had found her happily ever after. This was especially pleasant considering that the 38-year-old previously had a tumultuous relationship with producer and songwriter Kevin McCall, with whom she shares daughter Marley.

Nevertheless, a new chapter is beginning in the beauty’s life and we wish her well as she focuses on caring for her children, and herself.