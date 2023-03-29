Eva Marcille’s Husband Michael Sterling On Their Divorce: ‘I Am Going To Fight For Her With Every Fiber In My Being.’

Getty

Attorney Michael Sterling, Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, is prepared to try to save his marriage with the reality television star and personality. Sterling shared a statement with The Jasmine Brand, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” he revealed.

He continued, “I love her and plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Sterling concluded, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.” He didn’t elaborate on how he plans to repair the relationship.

Marcille, 38, filed for divorce from Sterling, 41, on March 23rd in the Superior Court of Fulton County after five years of marriage. However, the news did not break until this week; Marcille cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

Marcille exclusively shared a statement with PEOPLE detailing her feelings about the divorce, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” she said.

Marcille continued, “Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The pair married on Oct. 7, 2018, and “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” Marcille’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

Marcille and Sterling share three children: son 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in 2018, and Maverick Sterling, 3. Former America’s Next Top Model winner and The Queen’s Men actress is seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with “care and maintenance” and medical costs. She additionally wants the court to award her “equitable division” of the assets she and Sterling gained during their marriage and her separate property. Marcille wants their debt to be “equitably divided,” too.