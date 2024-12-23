Singer Eddie Levert Mourns The Loss Of 22-Year-Old Daughter, Ryan

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

Former O’Jays singer and R&B legend Eddie Levert is mourning the loss of his youngest child, daughter Ryan Levert, who reportedly passed away at the age of 22.

After reports popped up online with the sad news, it was confirmed by Carlysia Levert, the daughter of Eddie’s late son Gerald Levert. She shared some photos in her Instagram Story of Ryan with the caption, “Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers for my family. please send extra love up for my papa and nana.” She also reposted a post from the page The RNB Talk Show that stated that Ryan passed after a battle with lupus. Ryan was featured in a fun podcast, The Levert Opinion, with her father and grandson LeMicah (Gerald’s son).

Eddie, known for his vocal talents with the O’Jays, has dealt with immense loss over the years. As mentioned, Gerald, known for singing with Levert and LSG, passed away abruptly in 2006. He was 40. Eddie’s younger son, Sean Levert, passed away in 2008 at the age of 39.

“I wish I could tell you that I had a sense of why, but I don’t,” he said in 2011 to The Plain Dealer when talking about the unexpected losses. “I still wonder: Was it something I did? Maybe that’s why I’ve made so many changes in my life, to better myself and try to be a better father, a better husband, a better friend. Maybe that’s the reason why: for me to come to a better place. But I can’t dwell on it. It becomes very emotional for me. I really miss them. It’s just hard. But I can’t get caught up in the fact that it wasn’t supposed to be like this, because it happened. And there was nothing I could do about it.”

Eddie shared Gerald and Sean with ex-wife Martha. He shared Ryan with wife Raquel Capelton. In that Plain Dealer interview, it was noted that Eddie has four other adult children, including daughter Kandice from his marriage to Martha.

In 2011, Levert noted that he found solace and strength in reading about Job in the bible.

“My closeness with God has helped me a great deal,” he said. “I’m no holy roller by any means. But I believe. There are only two kinds of people in the world: the believer and the nonbeliever. I happen to be a believer.”

Eddie added, “I read the Book of Job. He lost everything. I didn’t lose everything. I lost two sons. It’s not trivial. But compared to somebody who lost their whole family — do you understand? — I was left something. God is still great. I kept praying to God, and God kept giving me strength. I had days when I blubbered like a baby, just crying. I still have those moments. But I have a purpose now.”