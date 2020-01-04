Martha Levert, Mother Of Gerald And Sean Levert, Has Died

The mother of the late Gerald and Sean Levert has passed away.

According to Soultracks, Martha Levert, who birthed the two soul singers and was the ex-wife of the legendary O’Jays singer Eddie Levert, died this week.

The news was confirmed by Carlysia Levert, the granddaughter of Martha, on her Instagram page.

“Heaven gained another Angel this morning… Granny, I love you. I will miss you. I thank God I got to talk to you a week ago… and I thank him for all of our memories that I will forever cherish,” she wrote in the post with photos of herself with her grandmother. “You get to be reunited with both of your sons my daddy and uncle Sean… and We gained another Angel!”

Martha tragically survived the death of her two sons, Gerald and Sean, two years apart. Gerald died in 2006 at the age of 40, while Sean passed away in 2008 at the age of 39.

In his book with his father, “I Got Your Back: A Father and Son Keep it Real About Love, Fatherhood, Family, and Friendship,” Gerald described his mother as “an angel.”

“Maybe that’s what makes it hard for the other women in my life,” he said. “I expect them to be on mom’s level. That’s probably not very realistic. She’s strong, though. She took a lot of stuff from dad. I mean it was never physical abuse, but it was a lot of raising kids when he was on the road.”

No cause of death has been announced. Martha is survived by her daughter Kandice, and grandchildren.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the Levert family

