Here Are 7 Essential Drinks To Have In Your Hand At Summer Cookouts

Getty

Let’s toast! Summertime is here, which means it’s now time to host gatherings for your loved ones.

Think of the epic cookouts, backyard parties, or even upscale dinner parties you’d like to host this summer. The purpose of hosting cookouts is to connect with your family and friends and celebrate each other, whether it be accomplishments or simply enjoying each other’s presence. What better way to bring the fun and your family together than to toast to life with a fabulous craft cocktail or spirit?

We have you covered from Palomas to Aperol spritz for your summertime celebrations.

Sangria: This classic fruity drink is delicious because of the added fruit. Consider incorporating pears, apples, and oranges to add flavor and juiciness. You can also add different wines to your sangria. You can include white wine or rose if you don’t want to opt for traditional red wine.

Paloma: We love palomas because they are refreshing and light. You can feel the buzz if you have one or two of them. The grapefruit and lime flavors go great with sauces or light dishes (like fish and chicken).



White wine: Who doesn’t like a full and chilled glass of Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio? Having white wine options at your cookout or summer soiree event is crucial because it’s a low-maintenance option everyone loves.

Aperol spritz: To add some class to the party, consider making several Aperol spritzes. It’s a delicious but versatile cocktail made with Aperol, chilled prosecco, and club soda, garnished with an orange slice.

Margarita: Margaritas (whether regular or specialized ones with jalapeños or cucumbers) are perfect for extra hot days and pair nicely with various foods, such as BBQ or Mexican.

Beer: There’s nothing wrong with having canned or craft beer on tap at your party. It’s usually a staple and something your guests can easily enjoy and relate to.

Martini: Martinis are so upscale and classy, especially if you’re having a summertime soiree. To impress guests, add several blue olives to your martinis.