Here’s What We’re Cooking Up For The Food & Wine Event At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Let’s toast!

ESSENCE Festival of Culture is back, and this year, we’re celebrating with good food, great wine and cocktails, and even better conversations. The Food & Wine activation, taking place from July 5-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center this year, is stacked, as we’re bringing back the classic food demo moments, where talented chefs share ways to make everything from a bomb breakfast to New Orleans classics in a modern way. We’ll also have fun conversations, from the 101 on wine and learning about the popularity of sober spirits, to insightful discussions on the freedom of farming, how to do away with food waste, and a celebration of African food going global.

Prepare to sip and see all sorts of great things at this year’s Food & Wine event, including the following experiences.

Breakfast With Bake N Bacon

For some, breakfast is an afterthought. The guys of Bake N Bacon show guests how to make it THE meal of the day by spicing things up in the kitchen with the right mix of ingredients and flavor.

Freedom in Farming

Having access to fresh, nutrient-rich foods is key to reducing the risk of life-threatening health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity that continue to disproportionately affect our communities. This panel will explore how more and more of today’s Black families are working to combat issues like food deserts and unhealthy eating habits by growing their own food. Plus, how farming promotes and preserves our traditional recipes and cooking techniques, and the importance of increasing access to farmers markets and food nutrition programs in our communities.

Let’s Toast: Wine 101

Are you saying the names right? How do you get better at picking out notes in wine? Wine educators will help the audience learn how to best savor flavors, understand what makes the wines so different and distinctive, and become more confident as a burgeoning wine aficionado through a tasting experience highlighting some of our favorite Black-owned wine brands.

Yes, Chef: Cooks Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans

A chat with NOLA-based chefs about their culinary beginnings, their Caribbean roots, and the connections between their culture and traditional New Orleans cuisine.

A Twist on NOLA Classics

Beloved NOLA chef Ashley Jonique showcases how she puts her own modern, flavorful, one-of-a-kind spin on classic cajun dishes.

A Toast With Tabitha Brown (Sponsored by Target)

We know actress, author and Emmy-winning host Tabitha Brown for her humor, relatable wisdom, and refreshing take on food. She is a connector and culture shaper who has shifted how people relate to food, life, and joy. Join Tabitha together with Peabody award winner and former sommelier Stephen Satterfield for a conversation about the newness in food, wine and culture that are inspiring her today.

From Africa to the World

African culture is exploding in the mainstream. From the music to the dances, the style and travels, and moments like Detty Decemba and ESSENCE’s own gamechanging Year of the Return event, pride in all things African is swelling. This includes an appreciation of the food. A chef breaks down the increased appeal of fare from around the Mother continent and showcases how to make a beloved dish from the culture/their esteemed menu.

Let’s Toast: An Intro to Whiskey

Ever wondered about the rich world of whiskey? Join us for an engaging panel discussion exploring diverse traditions, industry trends, and personal stories that shape the whiskey experience. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the whiskey scene, this segment will expand your knowledge, inspire your palate, and celebrate the unique contributions of underrepresented communities in the whiskey world.

Chefs’ Challenge: Fighting Food Waste in Your Kitchen

Inflation is making it hard for people to afford food. But knowing how to make use of everything in your fridge and avoid food waste can make a world of difference. Our seasoned chefs share best practices and meal ideas that will help you make the most of the ingredients and leftovers you already have in your home.

Brunch With Cornbread Soul

Join us for a delicious Soul Food Brunch demo with Cornbread Soul founder Adenah Bayoh as we talk about the importance of this Black food staple and the ever-growing popularity of the breakfast and lunch fusion that is brunch.

Vegan Forward Fireside Chat with Mya and Queen Afua

Signer Mya and celebrated wellness coach Queen Afua discuss their life-changing journey with veganism, food as fuel, and lessons learned for healthier living.

Let’s Toast: Something for the Sober Curious

Zero-proof drinks are being embraced past January. Experts in alcohol-free libations dish on their increasing appeal, creating spaces for people to enjoy a sober sip, and the trick to making an unforgettable concoction.

Sweets Through Time: Exploring the Evolution of African American Desserts

Let’s explore the evolution of African American desserts. From traditional recipes to modern twists, our panelist of food experts will discuss the cultural significance of each sweet treat and the role of social media in amplifying their rich history in our communities.

