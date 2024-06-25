Health Matters: How To Prevent Summertime UTIs

Getty

Although most people enjoy the warmer weather, it can cause health issues, especially for women. As the humidity increases and the temperatures rise, so does the risk of developing a urinary tract infection (UTIs). UTIs are infections that occur when bacteria are in the urinary tract, including the bladder, kidneys, and urethra. The bacteria can come from the skin or rectum and enter the urethra. UTIs can be painful, but they usually go away quickly with antibiotics. Unfortunately, UTIs are common amongst women, as 60 percent of women and 12 percent of men will experience one urinary tract infection during their lifetime and are more susceptible during the summertime.

UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and travel to the bladder. Here are some signs to look out for, below:

Common symptoms of a urinary tract infection include:

Frequent urination

A burning sensation when urinating

A strong, persistent urge to urinate

Cloudy, bloody, or strong-smelling urine

Pelvic pain or pressure in your lower abdomen

Fever or chills

How to Prevent a Urinary Tract Infection

Here are some tips to help lower your chances of developing a UTI so you can live your best life this summer.

1. Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated this summer. Drinking enough water will dilute your urine and ensure you urinate frequently, which helps flush bacteria out of your urinary tract.

2. Don’t hold your bladder

You should relieve yourself often and not hold your bladder because if you do, bacteria are more likely to sit and multiply in the bladder.

3. Wear loose undergarments and swimwear

Once the temperature rises, many of us want to be in large bodies of water, like pools or the ocean, allowing our moist undergarments and swimwear to develop bacteria growth, which may cause an infection. To prevent a UTI, change out your wet bathing suits this summer as soon as you’re done enjoying water activities.

4. Urinate right after intercourse

During sexual intercourse, your urethra is exposed to bacteria from various partner’s genital areas. Add in the heat and humidity associated with summertime, and the risk of developing a UTI after intercourse is even higher. After sex, it’s important to urinate as soon as possible so your body can flush out harmful bacteria.

5. Change your birth control method or feminine products

Consider rethinking your birth control and feminine products, as they can irritate the urinary tract and lead to bacteria growth.