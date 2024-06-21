Here’s How To Throw A Fabulous Soiree This Summer

Getty

Summer is finally here, so do you know what that means? There are many cookouts, intimate dinner parties, and cocktail soirees to plan, host, and lead. But what if you’re eager to begin throwing these community-based gatherings but have no idea where to start? We suggest you start small when it comes to planning so you stay calm. When planning, consider the following: Location. Do you want to host your soiree at your home in your backyard? Next, consider your budget. How much will you spend hosting your guests? Then, you must factor in the party’s theme and entertainment.

As you can see, there are many factors to consider, but we have you covered. Below are several ways to throw a fabulous soiree this summer.

Themes: Establishing a fun and thoughtful theme for any soiree is the key to planning a memorable one. Do you want an elegant Bridgerton-esc party or more of an old-school backyard cookout? Whatever you choose, be sure to put some intention behind the planning.

Invest in tablescapes: Beautiful and ornate tablescapes can help elevate any party. Adorn your tables with jewel-colored plates and wine glasses, and garnish with fresh flowers and candles. You’ll be sure to impress your guests.

Fabulous food: It’s crucial for your guests to feel welcome at your party, and an easy way to do that is to curate a delicious menu. You can stand to be a bit creative regarding the food you’re having at your party. Combine classic soul food dishes and BBQ with oysters and tapas.

Fabulous cocktails: From cosmopolitans to mojitos and dirty martinis, a specialized cocktail menu will elevate any soiree.

Fun entertainment: Whether you have a skilled singer or a DJ, encourage everyone to do karaoke, or have board games, fun entertainment is vital to your guests having a great time.

Giftbags: You never want your guests to leave your soiree empty-handed. Your guests took time to venture out of their homes to attend your party or even provided spirits (if they were raised right), so it’s important to show your appreciation via a small, thoughtful token or a gift bag.