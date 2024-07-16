Here’s How To Date When Traveling To Different Cities

Getty

While on my solo trip to Chicago, I ran into another woman at a speakeasy. We chatted for a while over Cosmopolitans, and she said she was actually in the Windy City for a work conference but decided to download a dating app to see if she had any options. Well, she did, as we met while she was on her date. I thought, what a brilliant idea!

Although we’re already several months into the summer, it’s still heating up. So, why should your dating life take a pause when engaging in summer travel? It shouldn’t. If you’re actively dating where you live, perhaps you should apply those same strategies and techniques when traveling abroad or to different states.

Dating in a new place may seem jarring initially, but there are several ways to make romantic trysts in other locations enjoyable, fun, exciting, and non-stressful. The first step is to be open to trying something new. The next step is to allow others to show you around their city and be flexible. Scroll down for other easy tips to help you navigate dating in different cities and places.

Don’t be afraid to use dating apps: Just as you would in your city, get on dating apps when visiting different cities! Some of them, like Tinder and Hinge, allow you to alter your location to browse in other cities. You might end up meeting a great person from scrolling.

Explore solo: There’s nothing more than exploring a new city! From poking around in museums, art galleries, or delicious eateries, learning a new town can be fun and fulfilling; plus, you may meet an eligible bachelor or two during your tourist jaunts. Also, new men might be too intimidated to speak to you if you’re in a large group of girlfriends; however, your chances might be higher if you’re alone.

Go to local events: A great way to meet locals is to go where they often hang out! Think of the hottest bars and lounges or sporting events and cultural festivals. Try leaving your comfort zone and venturing to where the locals have fun. You might be a handsome man who’s willing to act as your tour guide for the duration of your stay.

Practice your hobbies: Don’t be afraid to do some of your favorite hobbies in a new city! If you love to visit museums, go out to eat, or listen to music, you should still do those things; you may meet someone to do your favorite activities with.