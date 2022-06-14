We’re almost at the end of the 2022 ESSENCE Road To Festival tour and we’re ready to close out with a bang!



Meet us in Chicago this weekend as we bring a little taste of ESSENCE Fest to the windy city, complete with food, music, conversation, giveaways and more as we give you a sneak peak of the country’s biggest celebration of all things Black culture.

And the best part? It’s all FREE!

Click HERE to register now and join us for the ESSENCE Road To Festival tour, coming to a city near you this June!

Hosted by WGCI’s own Kendra G with music by DJ Kimu with a performance by BJ The Chicago Kid, it’s all going down on Saturday, June 18 from 12PM – 4PM at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

Our ESSENCE fam in DC brought all the vibes last weekend, so Chicago, it’s your turn to show us what you’ve got! Get a front row seat to preview some of our signature ESSENCE Festival experiences, including ESSENCE Tech Summit™, the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, ESSENCE Studios Centerstage the ESSENCE In His Zone Men’s Experience, the ESSENCE Fest Evening Concert Series and more!

Join us, along with a host of local and national community leaders, celebrities and entrepreneurs as we take candid deep dives into topics like Juneteenth and the work ahead, the road to financial freedom, strengthening understanding and relationships between men and women in our communities ,and the importance of telling the story behind your brand as an entrepreneur.

For more information and to register for free, visit the official ESSENCE Road To Festival website HERE.

