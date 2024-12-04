Cynthia Bailey Says She’s 'Very Much In Love' With Her Younger Boyfriend

Getty

Cynthia Bailey reminds us time and time again not to give up on love. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has found love again, this time with a younger man. Bailey dished the details during an interview with Us Weekly at the 2024 Bravo Fan Fest red carpet in Miami.

“I’m very much in love,” Bailey, 57, said of her new man whom she met in Amsterdam. “You know, dating is really not easy, especially at this point in my life.”

She continued, “I am, you know, a little up there, [a] woman of a certain age, but I will say that I just said to God, send me my person. I didn’t give him a list or anything, and Amsterdam showed up, and it’s been almost eight months now, and I’m really happy.”

The supermodel also shared that “it’s been going really well,” adding “I’m having fun.”

During a panel at the Bravo Fan Fest event, the RHOA star continued to gush over her new man, sharing the genesis of their relationship.

“I wasn’t looking for a young guy. He found me,” Bailey shared.

“Well, we actually saw each other for the first time at an event in L.A., and we didn’t talk, but he did slide into my DMs a couple of days later, and it worked,” the mom of one added.

For fans curious to know more about this mystery man, Bailey said we may see snippets of him during season 16 of RHOA, which is set to air in 2025. Fans who follow the show may recall the beauty leaving the series in 2021 after season 13. She’ll be returning as a friend in season 16 rather than a full-time cast member since she’s focused on her acting career and new podcast, “Humble Brag,” with Crystal Minkoff.

“You do see some snippets of him,” Cynthia confirmed. “Like, we FaceTime a lot. And every time we would FaceTime, the cameras would be zooming in, so you might get a little sneak peek.”

Bailey also pointed out that her man isn’t really on social media (sorry to the social media investigators who may be ready to dig him up.)

She laughed, “He doesn’t even watch the show. He has no idea what’s happening.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Cynthia’s new flame–we reported about it back in August.

Nonetheless, one of our favorite housewives has fully moved on from her previous marriage with Mike Hill and is romantically in a good spot. The former couple got divorced in 2022 after two years of marriage. The television personality was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017.