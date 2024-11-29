HomeBlack Celeb Couples

21 Photos Of Don Cheadle And Bridgid Coulter's Love Over The Years

The couple, who wed 28 years after they got together and share two children, have been solid as a rock since year one.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle and actress, interior designer and entrepreneur Bridgid Coulter go way back. Their relationship began at a time when their careers were first taking shape in the ’90s. For as long as he’s been a screen star, Bridgid has been by his side, at every red carpet premiere and more. The couple share two children, and plenty of love. That, you would likely think, was why amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided it was time to make things official and marry her after 28 years together. But it was actually a recommendation that made the couple decide to tie the knot.

“Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said, ‘Yeah, we should probably do it,'” he joked a year later to Entertainment Tonight when talking about the tax break they realized they could receive by marrying. He noted that they’d talked about marriage long before the accountant changed their minds, but always felt they were fine just as they were. “It came up a lot of times. But every time, we were like, ‘But we’re already together?’ [The accountant said], ‘Yeah, but this is a better reason to be together.’ Really, it’s because our accountant proposed to us. I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year.”

The pair said “I do” in a low-key way, as that was really the only option in the pandemic. It was also fitting for them, though. “It was just me and her and our kids and our dogs and the pastor in the backyard,” he told PEOPLE.

These two have always appeared so solid, so in sync, and while they don’t spend their interview time talking about one another, they do take to social media to give us some glimpses into their dynamic. That includes Don telling her “love you to the moon and back again, girl. i’m ALL IN!!” during a Mother’s Day tribute, and Bridgid saying, “Still wanna rock with you” in a sweet Valentine’s Day post in 2024. We don’t know the ins and outs of their love story (including how they initially met), but we do know it works, and that we love to see it.

Check out photos of the Cheadles and their journey from over the years.

