WATCH: Don Cheadle On His Character And Navigating Racial Tensions In ‘Fight Night’

In Peacock’s new series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Don Cheadle steps into the role of J.D. Hudson, a Black detective navigating the racial complexities of 1970s Atlanta. In an exclusive interview, Cheadle discusses what initially drew him to the role and the extensive preparation required to portray a Black detective in a desegregated police force during such a turbulent era.

Cheadle also explores his on-screen chemistry with Kevin Hart, who plays Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams, a key figure in the narrative. The actor sheds light on how the tension between their characters drives the story forward, creating an electrifying dynamic between law and crime.