Let’s Toast: New Orleans’ Finest Bartender On The Must-Have Cocktail In Her Cup

Josh Brasted

The changing season doesn’t just mean a swap of your wardrobe and coat selection but also a new libation. Summer’s mojito and sundress isn’t this month’s chunky knit sweater or sip-worthy cocktail. This time of year, think of dark, warm spirits and even something new to you. For our rejuvenated spirits column, Let’s Toast, we’re asking the most talented Black mixologists and bartenders around the country to fill us in on what’s in their cup and what we should try next. For January’s recommendations, we tapped J’Nai Angelle, a New Orleans-based bartender at the Chandelier Bar in the Four Seasons, for her take on what’s worth ordering this month and what she’s sipping on.

The city extends so far beyond everything people see. It’s more than Bourbon Street or the French Quarter. It’s not just that beautiful accent that sounds sweet to the ears or the country’s playground. The city is a mashup of rich cultures, forever duplicated cuisine, and even an iconic cocktail scene that can get overshadowed.

Angelle’s go-to drink for this month is an Orange Brûlée. Don’t let the name or the ingredient list for the cocktail intimidate you. The Amaretto, cognac, Grand Marnier, and cream concoction is topped with grated chocolate and nutmeg. “It’s a good transition away from the holiday drinks, but still an acceptable cold-weather drink,” she says, describing the sip as a “warm hug” thanks to the trio of spirits that blend so smoothly and the addition of almond and orange flavors.

Adobe Stock

Angelle says it’s crucial that you stir this drink for a solid 30 seconds and be sure to serve it up in a cold glass since there isn’t any actual ice in it. When it comes to at-home cocktails, one aspect Angelle, the owner of Pretty Magic Cocktails, which offers virtual and in-person classes, feels people overlook is the significance of ice. While this particular drink doesn’t use ice, for those that do, Angelle says, “The ice you use is super important when trying to achieve professional results.” This isn’t the time or place for those soft, crunchy ice nuggets. Instead, go for larger pieces of ice, even if this means having a separate tray in your freezer that’s reserved for cocktails. “You want larger, solid pieces so that the dilution is slow,” she says.

In addition to the Orange Brûlée, Angelle says she’s looking forward to the coming months to highlight not just the beauty of New Orleans as a city but also the colorful and inventive cocktail scene that makes it unique from other cities. “I’m excited for people to experience all we have to offer in terms of cocktails during Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl. Both events will bring many people who have never experienced our city, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to show them our history.”

That rich history includes African, French, and Spanish roots and extends far beyond gumbo, Bourbon Street, and what we might typically order at the bar. One of three drinks typically come to mind when you think of New Orleans and cocktails: Pimm’s Cup, Ramos Gin Fizz, and Sazerac — with the latter considered to be one of America’s first cocktails, dating back to New Orleans in the 1830s. Though the cognac-based drink is a safe bet and pretty easy to order, Angelle is really into the city-favorite, the Vieux Carré, which was created in the 1930s at the iconic Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone.

This drink has a lot going on (rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, Benedictine, and bitters), so it’s not something you’ll want to order at your local dive bar. But the complex, beautiful cocktail speaks to the grit, beauty, and intricacy of New Orleans. “There are so many different ingredients in the Vieux Carré that the wrong proportion of one can really ruin the drink,” says Angelle. “But if you get it right, the result is one of the most complex, enjoyable spirit-forward cocktails out there.”

You can’t go wrong with any of the cocktails Angelle suggests, but if you want to whip up the Orange Brûlée, check out the recipe below.

Orange Brûlée

1.5 oz Dissaronno

1.5 oz Grand Marnier

.75 oz Remy Martin VSOP Cognac

heavy cream

simple syrup

vanilla

First, you’re going to want to mix your cream. Combine 2 parts heavy cream, 1 part simple syrup, and 2 dashes of vanilla extract for every 3 oz of cream-sugar mix. Shake or whip until it’s thick but still has a little runny consistency. Stir the first 3 ingredients over ice to chill, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a thin layer of cream on the top and garnish with grated chocolate and nutmeg.