Phaedra Parks Sends Her Son, Ayden, To His First Sadie Hawkins Dance 

Phaedra Parks/Instagram

OG fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta may remember Phaedra Parks giving birth to her son, Ayden, in 2010. Believe it or not, Ayden is no longer a baby. The handsome 15-year-old recently attended the Sadie Hawkins dance with a beautiful date.

Phaedra shared the milestone with her fans via Instagram, reflecting on her parenting journey.

“Many of you watched me carry this blessing and birth him on television. He has grown up right before your eyes! One of my close girlfriends @lavondawrightmyerscalled me today and we prayed over our sons and I am so grateful for all the #boymoms who have prayed with me and helped me with pick ups and drop offs especially @juliadunham8210 over the years!” The RHOA star wrote in a caption. “Ayden (the Prince) attended his first #PDC dance aka Sadie Hawkins with the sweetest most adorable young lady💕😍💕”

The caption concluded, “It hasn’t always been easy because parenting doesn’t come with a handbook, but #GOD has ALWAYS seen me through 🙌🏽💃🏾 #grateful 🙏🏽 #proudmom.”

Ayden is one of two children the reality TV star has with her ex-husband Apollo Nida—they also share a son Dylan, 11, who was born in 2013. The former couple got married in 2009 after an on-and-off relationship but split up after about five years. Phaedra filed for divorce in 2014, the same year Nida was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for identity theft and fraud.

Apollo has since been released, and they seem to be raising smart and responsible young men.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Phaedra revealed that both of her sons have businesses.

According to Parks, Dylan is into fashion and has his own pant line. Fans can look forward to seeing the 11-year-old’s creativity materialize in the latest RHOA season.

“So he wanted some pants, and instead of having someone make them, I ordered him a sewing machine off Amazon, and I said, you’ll learn how to sew, and you’ll make your own pants. And so he learned to sew. So he’s going to debut his pants line on the show,” she said during the interview.

On the other hand, Ayden is into finance and his businesses

“He’s worked with my wealth managers and invests in Bitcoin and crypto,” the TV star explained.

In 2023, the lawyer also gave her eldest son $150,000 to invest in his first property for his 13th birthday.

“He said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money. And so I said, ‘Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself. I will give you $150,000 for you to buy a piece of property,’ ” Parks, told PEOPLE regarding the generous birthday gift at the time. “And so now he’s basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex, you know, [start] his own little rental properties.”

The entrepreneur seems to be doing an outstanding job raising her boys, and we look forward to seeing her reap the fruit of her labor.