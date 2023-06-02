Chilli Shares Real Reason She And Usher Broke Up, Why She Had To Cut Off Contact With Him In 2019

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

TLC singer Chilli and crooner Usher had a spicy romance back in the 2000s. Although the 52-year-old has since moved on and is currently happily in love, she’s sharing the juicy details about why they called it quits, doing so for the first time since she declared in a radio interview post-breakup that he committed “the ultimate no-no.” During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE to promote the premiere of Lifetime’s new documentary TLC Forever (premiering June 3), she explained that they “definitely had some chemistry.”

She and Usher had a three-year relationship that had the millennials going crazy between 2001-2003.

“But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different,” the singer and actress said.

“It looked great, but in real life, he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn’t,” she added.

Even with that realization, the mother of one still kept in touch with the “Superstar” singer. However, a shift in her faith led her to cut all contact with him in 2019 so she could “focus on herself.” Chilli is an open and devout Seventh-day Adventist, so much that she often shares scriptures on her Instagram page.

“I even stopped dating. Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher] it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence,” she said.

The star has now found what she says to be her perfect match. She’s currently dating Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, 43. Sis is clearly smitten as she has referred to him as “the one” in recent interviews.

“I love everything about him.” she said to PEOPLE at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event presented by Lifetime in New York City. “I love him and I like him, and that’s important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing.”

The pair began their relationship right before Thanksgiving. This was shortly before the lovebirds were spotted and photographed together in Hawaii.

So far, their love is waxing strong and they’re planning on expanding their family at some point according to Lawrence. He shared the exciting news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Lawrence was previously married to Cheryl Burke and they finalized their divorce in 2022 after three years of marriage. Chilli hasn’t been married before but shares son Tron with producer Dallas Austin.