‘I Love Everything About Him’: Chilli Shares Why Matthew Lawrence Is ‘The One’

Chilli is in love with her new man Matthew Lawrence and isn’t hiding it. The 52-year-old opened up to PEOPLE at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event presented by Lifetime in New York City about her newfound romance. Also known as Rozonda Thomas, she was there with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins to accept the Legacy Award on behalf of TLC.

When asked what makes Lawrence the right one for her, she said,

“I love everything about him.” she continued, “I love him and I like him, and that’s important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing.”

“I mean, he’s perfect for me,” she added.

Chilli and the former Boy Meets World star, 43, started dating around August last year, around the time when they were first pictured together in Hawaii. The couple got cozy for the holidays (quite literally), when they brought in the new year together in matching pajamas. In terms of how they met, they got talking on a flight they both happened to be on because of a snowstorm.

During the interview, the “No Scrubs” singer spoke on their “very real” connection. “You know, isn’t that just the chemistry,” she said. “It’s not forced. It’s real. You know? It’s very real.”

She’s also fitting in nicely with his family, specifically his famous brothers Joey and Andrew. They all shot a video together for Instagram dancing, which is something we know Chilli does all too well.

In March, Lawrence opened up about how he met the TLC singer and had warm words to share about her also.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli.” The actor continued, “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

He added that he and Chilli have plans to have kids in the near future.