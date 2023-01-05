TLC’s Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Of ‘Boy Meets World’ Are Dating!

We couldn’t be happier for our girl, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, who recently found good love with Brotherly Love actor Matthew Lawrence, according to Thomas’ rep, Christal Jordan. The two lovebirds became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving after the new couple was photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August. Jordan also confirms that Chilli and Lawrence spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Thomas’ family. Jordan believes that Thomas is glowing and happy in love. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005, and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan tells PEOPLE. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

After Christmas, the couple continued to ring in the holidays with each other by going Instagram official over New Year’s weekend. The couple shared a joint Instagram post that featured a video of them dancing in matching Christmas pajamas, similar to A-ha’s “Take on Me” music video.

“This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️,” Matthew’s former Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel, wrote.

Their new relationship comes just three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Matthew in February, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Thomas was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, with whom she went through a public breakup in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

Thomas and Lawrence are both notable public figures and longtime stars who experienced fame in the early 1990s — Thomas belonged to the Grammy-winning R&B/hip-hop trio TLC alongside Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Lawrence, a respected and in-demand actor.