Chilli And New Beau Matthew Lawrence Are Going Strong, Exchange PDA At The Airport

TLC’s Chilli and former Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence are an unexpected match we didn’t know we needed in 2023. The two are still going the course as they were recently spotted locking lips at the airport.

This PDA apparently happened at LAX where Lawrence was reportedly picking Chilli up from a recent trip.

The new couple were first spotted together in November 2022 and in December, Lawrence celebrated Christmas with the No Scrubs singer’s family. In January 2023, Chilli’s rep commented on how happy the singer and mom was with him.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Christal Jordan told PEOPLE in January 2023. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Lawrence, 43, was previously married to Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke, who announced their split in February 2022. The couple got married in 2019.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke said in a statement at the time. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Chilli, also known as Rozonda Thomas, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. Many may remember that she dated singer Usher between 2001 and 2004. She also appeared on a VH1 reality series called What Chilli Wants between 2010 and 2011, publicly chronicling her quest for love.

In 2019, the singer shared her non-negotiables as it relates to love interests.

“I like pretty men. Gotta be a Christian,” she said on the short-lived VH1 reality show Girls Cruise. “But then you could meet somebody that has all the most amazing things that you like and there’s no connection at all.”

“I’ve been in love, I’ve had heartbreak and I just made a choice to not want to deal with that,” she added. “I love being a mom and working, and if one day I meet this most amazing man to be a part of my happiness then that would be amazing. And if not, I’m still good.”

Hopefully, Lawrence contributes to the happiness she’s after.