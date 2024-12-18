Chance The Rapper's Wife, Kirsten Corley, Files For Divorce

Getty

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have officially called it quits. On Friday, December 13, the entertainer’s wife filed for divorce from the 31-year-old rapper; according to online court records viewed by PEOPLE, TMZ was the first to report the filing. The divorce filing comes eight months after the estranged couple revealed in a joint statement they split. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” wrote the star and his wife on Instagram back in April. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The pair share two young daughters, Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5. While the court filing didn’t share if Corley was seeking child support in the divorce, their April statement revealed that they planned to co-parent their young children: “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

In September 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter Kensli but decided to part ways briefly in 2016 when Corley filed a petition asking the Cook County Circuit Court to ask the rapper to pay child support, according to the Chicago Tribune. However, the two reconciled in January 2017. The following year, the rapper proposed to Corley at a backyard Fourth of July party. “She said yes 🔗” the rapper posted to X (formerly Twitter) hours after the proposal.

The two married in March 2019 at a star-studded ceremony in Newport Beach, California, attended by several of Chance’s A-list friends, including Kanye West.

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” Chance posted to X days before the ceremony. “Sixteen years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

In August 2019, the couple welcomed a second daughter, Marli. Corley announced her arrival with a photo of the newborn on Instagram. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” he wrote. “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli.”

We’re hoping the family of four can remain close and grounded during this time of transition.