All The Celebrity Kids Attending Prom In 2024

It’s that time of the year where we, the Internet aunties, ooh and aww at photos of our Internet nieces and nephews taking part in annual prom festivities. And by Internet nieces and nephews, I mean all of the children of celebrities whom we’ve watched grow up seemingly overnight.

From the kids of reality stars to NBA vets and hip-hop icons, the following kiddos have put on their best formal getups to enjoy a celebrated high school tradition. Check out our growing list of star kids who recently attended prom.

Adore and Angel Bryant

The twin daughters of Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and ex-husband pastor Jamal Bryant, who are seniors, enjoyed their second prom with their dates. They had both parents by their side for the big day (along with big sister and FAMU student Grace) and looked beautiful. They are set to attend Spelman and Hampton this fall!

Zaya Wade

The model and high school senior was decked out in a sleek black gown from Miu Mui (with a matching bag and necklaces from the fashion house), as she stepped out for prom season.

Mercy Miller

The rapper and entrepreneur’s son Mercy, who is a basketball star who recently committed to the University of Houston, looked quite dapper in his suit, pink bowtie and matching pocket square.

Chance Combs and Branson Bailey

Chance, Diddy’s daughter, stepped out for her second prom, this time with beau Branson Bailey. He is, of course, the younger brother of music stars Chloe and Halle Bailey. Their relationship, which is super cute, was made public in February.

Isaiah “Zay Zay” Fredericks

The oldest son of comedian and Churchy creator and star Kevin Fredericks and his wife Melissa stepped out for his prom in a fashion-forward blue suit. The only thing that could make the moment better is Kev’s hilarious commentary on his look.

Kash Doll’s Bonus Daughter, Ariana

The “Ice Me Out” rapper is waiting for her baby girl (her second child) to make an entrance soon, but the pregnant star is already a bonus mom to a daughter—her partner Tracy T’s daughter. The couple went all out for the teen’s prom, and she looked stunning!