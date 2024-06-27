CeCe Winans And Husband Alvin Love Celebrate 40 Years Of Marriage With A Stunning Photo Shoot

Hannah Corwin

Gospel singer CeCe Winans, 59, is showing this generation that true love still lasts. The 15-time Grammy-winning singer recently celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband, Alvin Love II. To mark 40 years of wedded bliss, Winans and her love had a special anniversary photo shoot with photographer Hannah Corwin in Nashville. While Winans wore a white floor-length dress that resembled a wedding gown and held a bouquet of white roses, Alvin wore a sharp black tux and bowtie.

The singer shared the images on her Instagram page and captioned them, “God’s unconditional love for us makes it possible for us to love each other unconditionally!”

Alvin and CeCe tied the knot in 1984, and afterward, welcomed their children Alvin Love III and Ashley Phillips. Their children have had their own minis, making the couple grandparents to Wyatt, Rooney, and Honey.

Winans shared a reel with a series of other images from the photo shoot, which included the couple’s adult children, their spouses, and their grandbabies.

“Happy 40th Anniversary! Thank you for picking me Mr. Love and for making our life really sweet!!” she captioned the reel.

The seasoned couple met after being introduced by CeCe’s late brother Ronald Winans. Alvin was a good friend of his at the time. They connected for the first time in a bowling alley when the gospel legend was just 17 years old. They made it official and got married on June 23, 1984.

Their love story is one that embodies “When you know, you know” since they knew during the incipient stages of meeting that this would be a love for the ages. One secret to their long-lasting marriage is likely the faith they share. Since 2012, CeCe has co-pastored Nashville Life Church with Alvin.

During a 2017 interview, Winans also offered further insight into the faith that has kept their foundation solid.

“I remember one time I was ready to give up,” she remarked. “I heard the Holy Spirit say, ‘What’s most important, your feelings or my perfect will?’”

She added, “We move too quick, we move because of the pain and our feelings have been hurt, and Jesus is like, “Hey you hurt mine…but I stayed.”’

Happy anniversary to CeCe and Alvin, and cheers to another 40 years of love and joy–times infinity!