Cam Newton Says Marrying Girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, Isn't His 'Ultimate Goal'

Getty

Cam Newton has been a trending topic in 2024, usually because of his transparent views on love and relationships. These views often shared on his Funky Friday podcast, are a topic of conversation yet again. Newton shared that marriage isn’t his ultimate goal for their relationship, although he wants them to get married while talking to Dr. Sarah Fontenot. The podcast host made it clear that he doesn’t share traditional values related to marriage.

“That’s the way that the propaganda of life that everybody has been putting in our faces to say, ‘ok get married, have kids, whatever.’ Not overlooking or not identifying that, that’s still a way for the devil to look or dwell in,” Newton said.

He added that he views his relationship with the comedian as the two “growing together.”

“When you’re living in your truth, a lot of people want the benefits without also accepting the bulls**t. But when you cite the source of who that comment is coming from, you’re not mine either,” he added.

Newton also stressed the importance of being authentic with your partner and challenged men to have uncomfortable conversations with their partners. He then lauded Brown for her response to these conversations.

“She does an unbelievable job by not judging the branch of the tree but getting to the root of the tree because everything stems from something,” Cam added.

These comments are far left for the former NFL player since earlier this year; he expressed his fear of divorce during a viral chat with Cheyenne Brown. More specifically, Newton said his “desire to get married” is lower than his “fear of divorce.” In a separate interview, the former NFL player admits that he’s been unfaithful during his relationship with Brown.

For people who wonder what Jasmin thinks about all of this, the comedian shared her perspective about it on social media in November.

“Childddddd here come the ‘just checking on you’ DMs. I am fine,” the comedian wrote in her Instagram Stories. “TRUST ME, I know WHO and WHAT my ni–a is. Ain’t no secrets or surprises. He can talk to me about anything.”

“‘Why not just be single if you gonna cheat’ I feel you!!! HOWEVER, men just be wanting to f–k” she added. “Once they do that, they’re back to temporarily thinking straight. It’s real ghetto out here! I get it! I don’t blame yall for wanting to be single! But if you spend enough time talking to men about this topic, you’ll see that it’s not as shocking as it may seem.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2022 and had their first child together in March. The online personality currently has seven other children. Cam shares his first four children with his longtime ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor, and he claims her oldest daughter as his own. Additionally, he has a child with Instagram model LaReina Shaw and claims her oldest son from a previous relationship as his own.