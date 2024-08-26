Cam Newton, Father of 8, Gets Confronted For 'Selfishly' Creating 'Broken' Homes

Getty

Former NFL player and podcaster Cam Newton said he wants more kids but fears marriage and divorce. Newton, 34, who has eight children with three different women, shared these thoughts with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant via his podcast ‘Funky Friday.’

When Bryant asked if the former NFL player wants more children with more women, he replied, “I just want God to bring them. My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce.”

He added, “As you would say it — you said it, I didn’t say it, I will agree — I’m just taking my time,” referring to Bryant’s earlier statements made during their conversation.

The psychology expert and life coach challenged Newton’s idea that it was ok to continue having kids with multiple women by telling him he was creating broken homes.

“You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at and where you want to take your time,” she began. “You want to take your time in having a wife because of your own fears, but you will — and I say this will all respect and love — but you will selfishly create broken families. Even if you’re in their lives and you’re a proactive father — and I believe you’re an amazing dad — but these families are still broken. Every child cannot have papa in the house with them. So, some child, if not all, will end up with some kind of deficit without daddy being there.”

Dr. Bryant continued, “Now, you chose to do that — not saying that you woke up one morning and said, ‘I want to be selfish today, so I’m going to go make a baby.’ But those are selfish acts at the expense of your fear.”

Newton listened and nodded as the psychologist argued why creating multiple kids in different homes wasn’t healthy.

“So, yeah, that is low-functioning behavior: to say that I’m going to build these houses and put these beautiful kids and beautiful women in them, but I’m not going to create a home, and then I’m going to wait until I dissipate my fear to find a wife — who I’m still going to be fearful with because there’s no such thing as not having some type of nerve or feeling behind marrying somebody, who you’re spending your life with — and then build a home with her while all these other beautiful babies have houses. That’s completely unfair and it’s selfish,” she concluded.

Newton recently welcomed his eighth child with his current girlfriend and comedian Jasmin Brown. The two were first linked together in 2021 and welcomed their daughter to the world in March 2024. The comedian received backlash for having the NFL player’s child out of wedlock, considering he already had multiple kids with multiple women. She was also accused of being a hypocrite as she often criticized “baby momma culture” in the past.

Prior to dating Brown, Newton was with Kia Proctor between 2013 and 2020. They had three children together, and he claims her oldest daughter as his own. The podcaster also has a child, his youngest, with Instagram model LaReina Shaw and claims her oldest son from a previous relationship as his.