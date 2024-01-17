Jasmin Brown Was A Glowing Mama-To-Be At Her Baby Shower With Cam Newton

Gunnar Word/Getty Images

Comedian Watch Jazzy also known as Jasmin Brown announced she was expecting her first child with former football star Cam Newton in late 2023. Time is flying because the comedian just celebrated her baking bundle with a baby shower in Atlanta.

“Yeah we’re Mom & Dad but this is really my mfkn dawg fr. Baby shower in the books!” she wrote in a caption under a series of baby shower pictures taken by Atlanta-based photographer Sharod Fields.

The event had cream and turquoise balloon garlands accompanied by gorgeous green and white floral centerpieces laid out on a long table. In addition to showing off a few snaps of the decor, the comedian also shared an image of herself and Newton smiling and posing.

Brown also posted pictures of herself in what appears to be a photo shoot at the event. Alongside the pictures, she posted a heartfelt message about what she’s most looking forward to in her motherhood journey.

“What excites me the most about motherhood is the fact that I get to go hard for a person that I’ll love with all my life,” her caption began. “Everyone that knows me, knows I’m a GIVER. A giver who often gets taken for granted and taken advantage of and I KNOW in my heart of hearts that if I can love other people and care the way I do, I’ll love my child beyond that,” she wrote.

The caption continued, “I’m excited to pour all this love I have into my child. I think becoming a mom will honestly complete me. I am truly overjoyed. We already have a special bond from the womb. I talk to my baby. I read to my baby. I sing to my baby. I take one on one trips to connect with my baby. I am ALL IN. #LoveWins 💕 #watchjazzy #bestfriendinyourhead”

In October, Brown announced her pregnancy by revealing she’d be doing a comedy tour that month titled the Third Times a Charm Tour. The flyer had an image of her in a yellow two-piece showing off her very visible baby bump. During the actual comedy show, the mom-to-be joked about being the third woman Newton would be having a child with.

She has received criticism from fans about having a baby with a man who already has multiple kids. Nonetheless, Brown seems unbothered by detractors and appears to be enjoying that man and growing baby. She didn’t hesitate to give him a shoutout in her Instagram Stories where she posted images of herself with Newton by her side at the shower.

“And to YOU!…you know who you are to me and what you mean to this blended family we have,” she wrote across the collage alongside heart and prayer hand emojis.

Brown and Newton have been dating since 2021. While this is the comedian’s first baby, this will be Newton’s sixth biological child, his eighth overall.