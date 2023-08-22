Sneak Peek: Jasmin Brown Stars New Comedy Series, ‘Caught Up’

Courtesy of BET+

The multi-talented Jasmin Brown is set to star in the new series Caught Up on BET+, which is slated to premiere on August 24.

This new series follows the life of the beautiful, spicy, ambitious Jazzy who wants to have it all. She always thought she’d never settle for less than she deserved, until she met Wayne, a successful athlete who’s turned her world upside down. Her whirlwind romance is shattered when she learns that Wayne’s been unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend, turned fiancé with her. It sends her into thinking about what it means to find love and the potential concessions you might make to keep it.

The show is created and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Brown also serves as executive producer of the series, along with being the lead. The series is produced through Tyler Perry Studios.

Below is a sneak peek of the new series Caught Up, ahead of its debut this Thursday on BET+.