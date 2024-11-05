Jasmin Brown Speaks Out After Cam Newton Says He's Been With Other Women During Their Relationship: 'Ain't No Surprises'

Prince Williams/WireImage

Jasmin Brown says there are “no secrets” when it comes to her partner Cam Newton.

While speaking on his podcast Funky Friday with comedian Cory Holcomb in a video that was released in October, the former NFL star and sports commentator revealed that despite being in a relationship with Brown, with whom he shares a child, he has been with other women at some point. It was discussed when Holcomb said it was hard for him to believe that Newton could only sleep with one woman.

“As long as I’ve been with Jas, Jas has not been the only person I’ve had sex with,” he said. “There’s times where I’ve openly had conversations, and this is why me and Jas are growing in our relationship…Jas allows me to speak to her, and we’re able to have banter, whether it’s uncomfortable banter or kicking sh-t banter.”

That communication, he says, has allowed him to be honest with her when he’s feeling “weak” and know that she won’t judge him. But she’s honest with him about how a desire to be with other women is not ok with her. Because of the ability of the two to express themselves, consider one another, and “protect” one another, as he put it, he’s grown to be loyal to her. At this point in their relationship, there are no other women, and he’s exclusive.

“As long as I’ve been with Jas I can’t honestly say I’ve only been with Jas. As we grow, I hate that I’ve embarrassed her, because no woman wants to admit that openly — that their person has not always been with them only. So what’s allowed us to get closer in our relationship is that I don’t feel she judges me for my actions; she holds me accountable for my actions,” he said. “She asks me certain things: ‘How can I do certain things so this won’t be a normalcy for you moving forward?’ I’ve never had nobody to really understand how I think.”

Once the clip of their conversation came out, people had plenty to say. Brown decided to respond.

“Childddddd here come the ‘just checking on you’ DMs. I am fine,” the comedian wrote in her Instagram Stories. “TRUST ME, I know WHO and WHAT my ni–a is. Ain’t no secrets or surprises. He can talk to me about anything.”

She continued in a separate note.

“‘Why not just be single if you gonna cheat’ I feel you!!! HOWEVER, men just be wanting to f–k” she added. “Once they do that, they’re back to temporarily thinking straight. It’s real ghetto out here! I get it! I don’t blame yall for wanting to be single! But if you spend enough time talking to men about this topic, you’ll see that it’s not as shocking as it may seem.”

Newton’s revelation is interesting because his ex, longtime partner Kia Proctor, with whom he shares four children (one being her eldest daughter from a previous relationship), said their relationship ended because he impregnated another woman.

“‘He had a baby outside of our relationship that I was not okay with, and we were not married,” she said in a YouTube video. “So I’m like, ‘I’m not about to deal with this,’ because I thought what we had was something way more special than the way you’re treating it. And I felt like I had no choice but to leave. I had to choose me and my kids over what he was about to put me through.”

Newton moved on for a time with the woman he had a baby with, La Reina Show, before dating Brown. She and Newton have reportedly been an item since 2021 and welcomed their first child in March.