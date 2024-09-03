Cam Newton's Ex, Kia Proctor, Reflects On Their Failed Relationship: 'I Had To Choose Me And My Kids Over Him'

Getty

Cam Newton’s long-time ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor, shared a few things about her co-parenting relationship with the NFL player. The mother of five recently shared her experience in a YouTube video titled “Truth.”

The former couple met in 2012 when Proctor was a single mom to her eldest daughter, Shakira. She eventually moved to Atlanta to live with the podcaster. While Proctor hoped they would eventually get married, the two broke up because Newton got another woman pregnant during their relationship.

“He had a baby outside of our relationship that I was not okay with, and we were not married,” she said in the YouTube video. “So I’m like, “I’m not about to deal with this,” because I thought what we had was something way more special than the way you’re treating it. And I felt like I had no choice but to leave. I had to choose me and my kids over what he was about to put me through.”

By the time Proctor left, she already had four children by the former NFL player and had them back to back over the years.

“So it was every year I was pregnant for four years straight. So I had Chosen, Sovereign Dior, Camidas, and then Cashmere. Looking back at it, I say, “I don’t know how I did it, but hey, I love all my kids, and yes, I definitely did that,” she explained.

That said, Proctor explained that herself and Cam have a “great co-parenting schedule”.

“So, here we are. I think the kids are great. Like, they’re in a great space. I try to… I mean, I don’t know, I just try to make sure that they don’t go without and that they’re good mentally. And we have a great co-parenting schedule, like we do good with co-parenting. I feel like we do the best we can, and we make it work,” she said.

She also added that they do one week on and one off, giving her some breathing space.

“We switch every Sunday. It’s like I have that free week to focus on what Kia wants to do and create all of these things for Kia.”

The podcaster has admitted in the past that his former girlfriend deserved better regarding how he treated her during their relationship. he admitted that he wasn’t ready to be a husband back then. Based on his recent conversation with Cheyenne Bryant, PsyD, about creating broken homes and commitment on his podcast Funky Friday, that hasn’t changed.

Newton is currently in a relationship with comedian Jasmin Brown, and they recently had their first child together.