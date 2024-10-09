If You’re A Burnt Out Mom, South Padre Island In Texas Might Be The Getaway You Need

Elizabeth Ayoola

Six years into parenting, motherhood feels heaviest when summer tapers. This year, I felt like I was carrying twice the load because of the changes between spring and summer. My son and I moved states, leaving my community behind. I had a lagging custody case, grieved the end of a three-year relationship, and still had to show up as a single mom every day.

When I got the opportunity to visit South Padre Island in Texas, it felt like a nod from the divine because I desperately needed the break. At first glance, the island was unassuming because how alluring is an island in Texas of all places? I was grossly inaccurate–Padre Island turned out to be a gem hidden in plain sight. It is also one of my favorite yeses to date and the anecdote I needed for my burnout.

The island, which is located between the Gulf of Mexico and the Laguna Madre, was exactly what I needed to reground and reconnect with myself. It has such an eclectic range of activities to engage in that I plan to go again and bring my son along this time.

Nature Helped With Perspective And Grounding

Nature always has a beautiful way of reminding me about what matters in life and that’s being present enough to feel the intangible things. I used to visit at least one new nature reserve a month but haven’t created time to do that as of late because of life. I was surprised at how many nature-related activities there were to do on Padre Island and also excited because I knew how much joy these activities would bring me.

One of the first nature-related activities we did was a visit to South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary, which comprises 50 acres of wetlands and over 3,300 feet of boardwalk. This was a memorable experience because it felt like an ethical way to see animals since many of the ones at the facility are rescues. There are ongoing debates about how ethical it is to take animals out of their natural habitat for human entertainment, but that’s a different story.

During our tour, we saw rescued alligators, turtles with their own Spotify playlist that you can adopt(very, very cool), and snakes. We also got to engage in bird watching and I was pleasantly surprised that the facility attracts over 200 different species throughout the year.

Rescue animals aside, I was able to see some active bottle-nose dolphins with Breakaway Cruises. I typically avoid being on the water because I have ridiculous motion sickness, but got to participate thanks to Dramamine–a medicine for motion sickness.

The last nature activity I did, and the one that created the most indelible memories for me was sunset horseback riding on the beach. The last time I rode a horse was when I was twenty-something and child-free, so mounting a horse again brought up all types of nostalgia. It was a euphoric experience; nothing in the world mattered once I mounted that horse. The white sand and blue waters felt reminiscent of home and gave me the grounding that I needed. During that almost two-hour ride I mulled on what a gift it is to be alive. I savored every shade of blue, orange, and pink I could find on the horizon and remembered what a miracle it was to see the sunset.

I recommend this excursion a million times over for anyone who can do it.

Adventure Reminded Me I’m More Than a Mother

Before having a kid, I was an adrenaline junkie and would do things like deep sea diving, and riding dirt bikes in the desert. The most shocking aspect of motherhood (although the shock has somewhat subsided) is how much of my freedom and adventure-seeking I had to say goodbye to. This trip was a reminder that I am more than a mother; I am still an adventurous girl who loves feeling her heart beating out of her chest.

One activity that satiated my need for an adrenaline rush was Sand Monsters. The family-owned business has both adult and child cars, so it’s something you can do solo or with the kiddos if it’s a family vacation. We got to ride in the 2024 Can-Am MAVERICK TRAIL 700, reserved for adults.

We also attended the South Padre Island Tacos & Tequila Festival, a two-day event held at the South Padre Island Convention Center aimed to promote local tourism. Festivals are one of my favorite solo activities when I need some adventure in my life, so it was something I looked forward to. As the name suggests, there was an abundance of tacos and tequila in addition to vendors selling items, taco and jalapeño eating contests, and performances from local as well as international artists.

History And Art Fed My Inner Creative

I often oscillate between rest and grinding, and like many moms, I am working toward a healthy middle. One of the negative side-effects of overgrinding is that it blocks my creative flow. Visiting the Port Isabel Lighthouse helped remove some of my creative blocks, as new and engaging experiences often do. The lighthouse was completed in 1853 after the Mexican-American war, so there was enough light to ship supplies from Brazos Santiago Pass to Point Isabel. We were able to tour the 150-year-old historical monument, making that the first time I had physically seen and been inside of a lighthouse. A fun fact that lives in my head rent-free is that lighthouse keepers were avid readers because what else was there to do at the top of a lighthouse in the 1800s?

My second favorite activity from the trip was seeing local art. The island has The Art Business Incubator, which was established in 2019 and supports the growth of art culture in their community.

We visited multiple art studios where you can view and purchase local artist’s work. I thoroughly enjoyed Ryan Henry Fine Art because of his stunning use of watercolor, acrylics and oil. In this season of my life, I’ve been engaging in arts and crafts as a creative outlet, so I enjoyed seeing the stunning work the local artists made. It also inspired me to continue working on my pieces–another part of my identity that isn’t trumped by motherhood.

Alas, Relief From The Mental Load Of Motherhood

The mental load of motherhood sometimes feels crippling, but I got a break from that during my trip. Regarding accommodation, I stayed at Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island. The resort has dining and bars and is near the beach.

What I enjoyed most about the resort was not having to cook, clean, or do bedtime tasks and only having to think about what cocktail to order next. Speaking of cooking, while we visited several restaurants, lunch at Nautico Island Grill was my favorite. The food was fresh and flavorful, and the service was fast. It also helps when you’re spoilt for choice after looking at a menu. Breakfast at Yummies Bistro also hit every spot. I like their eclectic menu and the fact that they could accommodate my lactose intolerance.

It’s a privilege for parents to take time away from their kids to avoid or cure burnout. Yes, I count myself privileged. If you’re also one of the lucky people with a village to hold down the fort while you take a few days to catch your breath, consider doing it at Padre Island.