Beyoncé Practices Self-Care Through Privacy: ‘I Stay True To My Boundaries. No Amount Of Money Is Worth My Peace'

Beyoncé is pretty elusive for the most part, but our beloved Queen Bey popped out in a rare cover story for GQ Magazine and answered pressing questions many of us have been wondering for years. In the story, Mrs. Carter discusses art, legacy, and family.

The mother of three is notorious for keeping her kids, especially the youngest (Rumi and Sir), out of the limelight, and she explained why during the interview.

“One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” the 43-year-old explained. “It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”

The Renaissance artist also makes it a point to bring her children with her when she’s working, be it touring the world or rehearsing for shows. If you’re wondering how this works around demanding school schedules, Knowels-Carter builds her work schedule around her family and attempts to reserve touring for when they kids are out of school.

“…I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles. Raising three kids isn’t easy….I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling. My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals.”

Yes, that means her children got to experience multiple countries around North America and Europe during the Renaissance tour in 2023. Taking her kids with her to work has influenced the oldest, Blue Ivy. We saw the eleven-year-old blossom during her tour performances, and fans also witnessed her confidence grow with each show. During the cover story, Beyoncé said Blue has been an artist since childhood.

“Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three.,” she explained. “She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

Jay-Z also spoke on Blue’s determination in an interview with Gayle King in 2023. The singer, who has been married to the rapper since 2008, also touched briefly on incipient stages of their relationship when asked how she marries work demands and being a normal person existing in the world.

“We used calling cards and Skype when we were falling in love. I couldn’t afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him,” she explained. The longtime couple began dating in 2001, a year and a half after meeting.

The singer also touched on how she takes care of herself during her free time. Singing was, of course, one of her outlets.

“…Singing has healed me time and time again. It’s been my refuge,” she said.

“I also have my Cécred Sundays where I practice my self-care. I take baths with essential oils. I do acupuncture, cupping, reflexology, and I play my sound bowls with my kids. I make honey, paint, decorate, swim, and design clothes and stages. I have written children’s books for my children and design animation. Anything creative makes me happy. I also edit for fun. I genuinely enjoy it.”