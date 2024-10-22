Brentt Leakes Reveals He Had Heart Transplant Surgery After Congestive Heart Failure Diagnosis

Getty

Nene Leakes’ youngest son, Brentt Leakes, hasn’t had it easy for the last couple of years. In addition to losing his father, the 25-year-old has been facing numerous health issues. Most recently, Brentt shared with social media followers that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure this year.

“To begin with, let me say, ‘Thank you, God.’ This year was undoubtedly the craziest for me. After several trips to the hospital and many doctors appointments, I finally heard the unexpected news that I was diagnosed with “congestive Heart Failure” On June 19 (Ish), 😞,” he wrote in a caption under an Instagram post. The post was a series of images and videos of Brentt in the hospital recovering from surgery.

The caption continued, “In July of this year, I went into a 14-hour heart transplant surgery and now have a brand new heart in me. Now that I’m back (still in recovery), I’ve essentially had to relearn how to walk and communicate, but I’m even more fluent,” he wrote. Some of the videos Brentt posted are of him seemingly struggling to walk through the hospital and being assisted by medical professionals.

“This experience has FOREVER changed my life. I am so thankful to the family that donated the heart! A huge thank you to MY MOM, marshella , Nyoni, Big Janae , Nikiyah, my friends, doctors, nurses, and everyone else who was pushing, pulling and praying me thru this❤️Never give up. 🤞🏾,” the message concluded.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni commented on her youngest son’s post showing her support.

“To God Be The Glory! It has been A LOT! I am so proud of how strong you’ve been thru this process son ❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾,” she commented.

This isn’t Brentt’s first time having a health scare–back in 2022, he also suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke. He was only 23 at the time. Shortly after recovering from that traumatic event, Brentt showed fans his 100-pound weight loss.

Just a year prior, in September 2021, the entrepreneur lost his father, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer at the age of 66.

We’re glad to see Brentt on the mend and surrounded by all the love he needs to get him back in good health.