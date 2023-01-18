Brentt Leakes Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss After Stroke

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Brentt Leakes, the youngest son of Nene Leakes, had a health scare last year. News broke that he suffered heart failure and a stroke In October. Brentt has since recovered and managed to lose 100 pounds.

The 23-year-old shared images of his transformation in an Instagram post.

“Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown.”

Brentt was released from the hospital in November and his mom shared the news with concerned fans in a series of videos and photos.

“Yay! You’re walking out,” said the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumnus. “Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah.”

The reality star shared the news about her son’s health condition in October after receiving an overwhelming number of messages from fans who found out about his health crisis in the press.

“We thank you guys so much. This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” she shared in an Instagram story. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

She also made sure to clear the air and shut down speculations. She let her fans and followers know the stroke wasn’t caused by drinking or drugs as her son doesn’t do either. Doctors also ruled out Brentt’s weight at the time as a possible cause.

“So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him,” she explained. “And we are still trying to figure out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary.”

The 23-year-old has also resumed his duties at The Linnethia Lounge, the live entertainment lounge in Georgia opened by and named after Nene. The 54-year-old initially was concerned that she would have to sell it while Brent was ill, assuming recovery would take longer than it did.

Strokes can happen to anyone. Every year more than 795,000 Americans have one. However, there are common risk factors in people that could increase the likelihood. They include having high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and high blood cholesterol. People who engage in activities like smoking, excessive drinking, and illegal drug use could also be more prone to having a stroke.

We’re glad to see Brentt has recovered and is not only back to 100 percent, but feeling better than ever.